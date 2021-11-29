Keech Hospice's Smiley Sam takes to Luton's streets

Smiley Sam in Luton town centre

Smiley Sam is back - coming to a Luton road near you soon in support of Keech Hospice.

"It wouldn't be Christmas without Smiley Sam so we’re delighted Smiley and Santa are able to get out this year to visit a street near you. Santa’s elves have worked tirelessly to ensure everyone stays safe during their visits this December," said a spokesman for the Luton based hospice.

The little train did run a reduced service last year because of coronovirus restrictions but will be back in action this year, helping with fundraising for Keech.

Smiley with his volunteer elves

Smiley and his team will be at the following roads from Wednesday - December 1 Kirby Drive, Dec 2 Lalleford Road, Dec 3 Alexandra Avenue. Dec 4 Hill Rise, Dec 5 Northwell Drive. Dec 6 Limbury Mead, Dec 7 Ashwell Avenue, Dec 8 Bushmead, Dec 9 The Saints, Dec 10 Buckingham Drive, Dec 11 Strathmore Avenue, Dec 12 Whitehorse Vale, Dec 13 Austin Road, Dec 14 Wardown Crescent, Dec 15 Blakeney Drive, Dec 16 Telscombe Way, Dec 17 Leamington Road, Dec 18 Farley Hill, Dec 19 Quantock Rise, Dec 20 Poets Estate, Dec 21 Turnpike Drive, Dec 22 Barnfield Avenue, Dec 23 Birdsfoot Lane, Dec 24 Stopsley.

The teams can take cash donations but you can also donate by text:

Text SMILEY to 70480 to donate £1.

Text SAM to 70480 to donate £5.

Text KEECH to 70480 to donate £10.