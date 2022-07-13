Keep cool in Luton with thoughts of Christmas - as charity wants you to design its fundraising cards

It might be a bit early to think about Christmas – but as temperatures reach sweltering levels it might be a welcome distraction from the heat!

Luton based NOAH Enterprise has launched the competition, which is open to people of all ages, to design a Christmas card to help raise funds for the charity, which supports homeless people in the borough to get back on their feet.

And the winning designs will be turned into cards to be sold this festive season.

Think cool for Christmas

The competition is divided into two age categories – 10 and under, and 11 and over (including adults). The two chosen designs will be sold in NOAH charity shops to raise funds to support homeless people this winter.

David Morris, CEO of NOAH Enterprise, hopes backers of the charity will get involved and share their artistic flare.

He said: “We’re delighted to be offering charity Christmas cards in our shops this year to help raise funds. After considering it, we have decided to run a competition for the local community and our supporters to get involved and help design them.”

Entrants can submit a hand drawn or digitally designed Christmas themed image, which must be of A4 size. Please do not fold it.

For more information and to enter the competition, visit noahenterprise.org/christmas-card-competition.

Or post your design to:

Christmas Card Competition

NOAH Enterprise – Level 3

Community House

15 New Bedford Road

Luton, LU1 1SA

Please remember to include your name, age, email address and contact number with your entry.