Kensworth woman receives small business award from Dragons' Den's Theo Paphitis

A woman from Kensworth has received a small business award – given to her by a former Dragons’ Den investor.

Melanie Llewellyn of ML Consultancy was invited to the Small Business Sunday (SBS) award winners event on Friday (February 23) at the ICC in Birmingham, where she met Theo Paphitis and other winners.

Melanie said: “SBS is Theo's brainchild. It recognises small businesses that are doing big things. One of my team nominated us back in the summer, and we won! It felt a bit surreal meeting Theo, but he was very down-to-earth and friendly.

"Theo said my business was inspiring, and I listened to his talk on stage about how small businesses can make a big impact. He presented me with my certificate, and I felt so proud.

"Theo has always been an inspiration to me, he's a fantastic businessman and person. I used to love watching him on BBC's Dragons’ Den – he was always my favourite dragon!”

Melanie got into the marketing business over 20 years ago and enjoyed working online as a marketing consultant, but found it could get ‘pretty lonely’.

She said: “I began to look for freelancers to work with me, and grew my team. The consultancy soon evolved into an agency, and I've not looked back. My team is amazing and I love what we do!”