Kids in hospital get a sprinkle of Christmas magic thanks to local residents
The donation by Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, was organised by staff and residents as part of their community outreach programme.
Resident Lorna Stephens, aged 84, said: “Christmas is all about children, and it cannot be much fun being poorly and being in hospital.
“We hope our gifts put a smile on the children’s faces.”
Annie Tucker, Project Co-ordinator for the Bedford Hospitals Charity Trust, visited Caddington Grove to collect the gifts on behalf of the charity.
She said: “It is lovely to know that others are thinking about the children this Christmas, and we are very grateful for the support of all the residents and staff.”
Regional Community Relations Lead at Caddington Grove, Val Foley, said sourcing and wrapping all the gifts had been great fun.
Val said: “It has felt like Santa’s grotto here, and our toy appeal has certainly put everyone in the festive spirit.” Luton & Dunstable University Hospital is part of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.