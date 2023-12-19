Kids in hospital get a sprinkle of Christmas magic thanks to local residents

Big-hearted residents and staff at a local care home have handed over amazing toys to the children staying on wards at Luton and Dunstable Hospital this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation by Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, was organised by staff and residents as part of their community outreach programme.

Resident Lorna Stephens, aged 84, said: “Christmas is all about children, and it cannot be much fun being poorly and being in hospital.

“We hope our gifts put a smile on the children’s faces.”

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Lorna Stephens, aged 84, said: “Christmas is all about children, and it cannot be much fun being poorly and being in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annie Tucker, Project Co-ordinator for the Bedford Hospitals Charity Trust, visited Caddington Grove to collect the gifts on behalf of the charity.

She said: “It is lovely to know that others are thinking about the children this Christmas, and we are very grateful for the support of all the residents and staff.”

Regional Community Relations Lead at Caddington Grove, Val Foley, said sourcing and wrapping all the gifts had been great fun.