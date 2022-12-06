King Charles' visit to Luton’s new Guru Nanak Gurdwara brought town's faiths together

The visit symbolised togetherness with leaders from many faiths

King Charles held true to his promise to be ‘protector of faiths’ when he toured Luton’s stunning newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara today (December 6).

He was welcomed with a rousing rendition of Bole so Nihal - the Sikh slogan or jaikara which is shouted at times of victory, triumph and exhultation- and delighted everyone with his enthusiasm and knowledge of Sikh religion and culture.

He was greeted by Professor Gurch Randhawa, Deputy Lieutenant and Director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire, who said: “He was so much more human than I imagined and showed a genuine interest in everything he saw.”

Gurdwara president Baljit Singh, smiling broadly, claimed he was “speechless” and added: “There are no words to express the emotions I’m feeling.”

The visit symbolised togetherness with leaders from many faiths – including the Bishop of Bedford, the Rt Rev Richard Atkinson, Janaka Alahapperuma, representing the Luton Buddhist community and David Jonathan, director of Grassroots and the Luton Council of Faiths – joining the many local dignitaries and members of the congregation who had come to celebrate this joyful occasion not only for the gurdwara but also for the town.

When the King arrived, the Luton Punjabi Kirton School sang and played the tabla and baja (harmonium). His Majesty was so intrigued by the baja he asked teacher Jaswant Kaur Bola for a demonstration and she was happy to oblige. “He was very knowledgeable and it was the experience of a lifetime for the kids,” she said.

HGV driver Ricky Rait, accompanied by his 13-year-old twins, Navnit and Navraj, said he felt he’d known the Prince (and now the King) all his life and seeing him in the flesh was a dream come true.

Cardinal Newman pupil Navnit confessed to be being “nervous and excited”… but very pleased she was missing a maths exam at school, while headteacher Bal Kang, who’s been at William Austin Infants for 32 years, said King Charles was very easy to speak to and was fascinated when she told him the gurdwara was built on the site of a former house which she remembered well.

The King - dapper in grey suit and matching bandana, teamed with a pink silk polka dot tie and handkerchief - also took a great interest in the gurdwara’s voluntary vaccination programme which was overseen by a quartet of medics, three of whom played football together. Drs Manraj Bahrey, Ajeet Bagga, Talib Abubacker and Kuldip Sule were responsible for a rollout which saw more than 24,000 people from the local BAME community innoculated.

Among the guests was the man who built the gurdwara, Kevin Boyle, boss of MP Building. Starting the project during Covid had its challenges but it had been completed ahead of time and he was honoured to be invited to the Royal opening. “It’s not every day you build a Sikh temple,” he said. “It was interesting seeing the open way the community operates and I’ve met some amazing people.”

His colleague, Dave Goodley, who created an innovative floating platform in the prayer room ceiling, was honoured to be there and said what impressed him most was the atmosphere of unity: “There’s such a wonderful feeling of togetherness. This is how it should be always.”

