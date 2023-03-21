Young people in Luton are being invited to represent different countries as part of a special parade to celebrate the coronation.

The ‘Our Global Luton’ party will celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, May 6 and organisers are looking for children to get involved. Schools, youth and children’s groups, music and sports clubs, and faith groups are asked to select between 10 and 15 children to represent a country that has strong links with Luton.

After the parade, there will be a screening of the coronation and a party open to everyone in Luton – with entertainment, food and activities. People are encouraged to bring their own picnic and celebrate with the whole community for this momentous occasion.

Pictured: Luton Town Hall on the day of the King's first visit as monarch

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: “It was a great honour for Luton to be one of the first places visited by the King after his accession and it was wonderful to see how our many diverse communities came together to welcome him.”

To take part the groups need to choose a country, then confirm their choice with the Luton 2040 team to make sure no other group is already representing their country of choice. The groups are asked to create and gather visual items that can be carried or worn to represent the country in the parade.

