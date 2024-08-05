Knife Angel Community Award for Luton mum who has campaigned against knife crime after her son was stabbed to death

A bereaved mum from Luton has been given a community award for her campaigning against knife crime, after her son was stabbed to death.

Roseann Taylor received the Knife Angel Community Award at a ceremony in Luton to unveil the Knife Angel statue. The 27-foot ironwork piece is made of 100,000 surrendered knives and arrived at the weekend for a month-long stay in the town.

Roseann is a campaigner and mother of Azaan ‘AJ’ Kaleem, who was stabbed to death in Luton more than six years ago. On Saturday, she was celebrated for her ‘relentless efforts and contribution’ to addressing and tackling knife crime across the county.

The award was presented by Cllr Maria Lovell and Rachel Hopkins MP in St. George’s Square. At the civic ceremony, Roseann shared her experience of what carrying a weapon can do and talked of the positive message that the Knife Angel brings.

Roseann Taylor with Luton South MP, Rachel Hopkins. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Roseann, who works as a mentor in schools in Luton, said: “It’s hard to put into words how I feel having been recognised in this way.

“Like any mother who has lost a child to knife crime, this is not a position I chose to be in, but what I have chosen to do since losing AJ, is everything in my power to effect change around knife crime.”

She added: “I would like to thank those who helped make this happen, I truly feel honoured to have received this award not as a ‘grieving mum’, but as a mum who ensured her son’s legacy has made a tangible difference in the community he was raised in.”

As well as the Knife Angel Community Award, Roseann was presented with a certificate of special recognition from Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the county, John Tizard, by Rachel Hopkins MP.

Mr Tizard said: “On behalf of Bedfordshire Police and myself as PCC I thank Roseann for the tireless work she undertakes.

“I am in awe of her bravery and determination to be that early intervention in the lives of countless young people. Challenging them on the common misconceptions around knife crime and inspiring them to make positive life choices.

“Roseann should be very proud that her knowledge and her advice based on her personal experience will see young people empowered and go on to be influential members of the community.”

Stopsley High School student Zulu, winner of the Artful Voices competition read her competition-winning poem as part of efforts to illustrate what the Knife Angel’s stay means for the town.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Luton Council, said: “We can’t thank Roseann enough for the work that she has done and continues to do to encourage young people to steer away from carrying knives. Roseann uses AJ’s story as a testimony not just to his memory but a tribute to all victims of knife crime and the devastation left behind for their families and communities.

"We thank her for helping our young people walk away from a life of crime and forge a better future for themselves.”