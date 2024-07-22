Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Knife Angel, a 27ft sculpture crafted from over 100,000 seized blades, is to be unveiled in St George’s Square, Luton.

The striking sculpture presents a visual reminder of the devastating impact of violent behaviour but also as a poignant memorial honouring the lives tragically lost to knife crime.

The Knife Angel's visit to Luton will be marked by a series of anti-violence events and activities starting with a launch event and civic reception on from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday 3.

The town will also host numerous events ensuring voices of knife crime victims and their families are heard. Key initiatives include Operation Sceptre, with Bedfordshire Police encouraging people to leave unwanted knives in amnesty bins, engage with retailers, and carry out weapon sweeps.

The Knife Angel sculpture is to be unveiled on August 3

Councillor Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for community safety said: “The Knife Angel stands as a memorial for the young people who have lost their lives to knife crime locally. It serves as a sombre reminder of the personal tragedies that have deeply affected our community and underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to create real change in our communities to prevent further loss of life.”

To maximise awareness and community involvement, the Youth Partnership Service launched a creative competition titled ‘Artful Voices: Empowering Luton’s Youth to Speak Out Against Knife Crime.’ Open to schools and children, participants were invited to express their views through art, spoken word, poetry, song, rap, and more. Entries will be publicly displayed at the Hat Factory Arts Centre from July 23 to July 25 with the winning entry brought to life and showcased on screens and displayed alongside the statue.

The Youth Partnership Service is also to announce the launch of a legacy fund.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, vice chair of the board of directors for Luton Rising, one of the key funders of the legacy fund, said: “This fund will support community organisations in creating inspirational projects for children and young people, reinforcing the critical messages of the Knife Angel, and ensuring a lasting impact long after its departure from the town. Luton Rising is delighted to provide funding for this important initiative aimed at protecting and supporting lives in Luton.”

Inspector Liz Spurling, Bedfordshire Police, said: “The Knife Angel’s visit to Luton will send a powerful message to our communities about the importance of us all working together to proactively drive down knife crime.

“The impact knife crime has on those involved cannot be underestimated and it’s so important that we remember all those who have lost their lives as a result of senseless violence and come together to show our determination to combat knife crime and prevent further tragedies.

“Throughout August we’ll be continuing to encourage young people to think twice and drop their knives through our anti-knife Just Drop It campaign.”

Councillor Lovell added: “We invite everyone to join us on Saturday, August 3 to witness this extraordinary event and participate in the collective effort to drive social change. To truly tackle violence and knife crime we need everyone, especially our children and young people, to be part of the conversation so we can find lasting solutions.

“I would like to thank our partner agencies and community organisations for their support, with their commitment we can make positive changes in Luton.”

Click here for further information.