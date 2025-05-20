Knife crime: Free event in Luton teaching parents the danger signs to watch out for

Parents and carers in Luton are being invited to a free police event about how to protect children from exploitation, knife crime and county lines drug dealing.

The event, held at Luton Sixth Form College tomorrow (May 21), will teach parents the signs of exploitation and what to do if a child is in this situation.

Bedfordshire Police has invited parents whose children have fallen into a life of crime share their moving stories.

Attendees will get practical advice on what to do if parents are concerned for their child’s safety and connect with organisations for further support and guidance.

A hunting knife is held. Photo Illustration by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The Not My Child event will start at 6pm and last for three hours. You can click here to get free tickets.

Operation Sceptre is a special week of action in Bedfordshire – focusing on knife crime prevention and awareness.

Superintendent Alex House, leading on violence prevention, said: “Sceptre is a key moment for police forces across the UK to highlight the tireless work being done to tackle knife crime.

“We are speaking directly to those who carry knives—this is your opportunity to make a change. Surrender your weapon. If you know someone who carries a knife, encourage them to use one of our knife bins.”

He added: “Choosing not to carry a blade could save a life—possibly your own. We are committed to making Bedfordshire a safer, more welcoming place for everyone, and we need the support of our communities to achieve a knife-free future.”