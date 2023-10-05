Knife crime in Luton: Hundreds gather for candle-lit vigil at Wardown Park
Hundreds of people gathered for a candle-lit vigil in Luton Park last night (October 4) in memory of 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.
Aimi Rix, an artist living in Farley Hill, organised the vigil and urged people to come together to pray for the teenager, his family and protection of the town as a whole.
Ashraf Habimana died after being stabbed in Nunnery Lane in the Sundon Park area of the town on Friday (September 29). His death has sparked numerous events in Luton, the first of which took place in the park last night. This evening, Luton Borough Council and Bedfordshire Police will speak with the community about ways to tackle issue of the knife crime and serious violence in the town. On Sunday, there will be a ‘Stop The Hate’ discussion at Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust mosque about the recent spate of stabbings.
Aimi said: “Friday was just kind of horrific. I heard a little voice say to me: ‘Just ask everyone to come and pray then, bring all the all the mum to come and pray’.”
"I wanted to put the spotlight on this, I am sure there are other towns that are going to be doing similar things. It’s about bringing people together to show these young people that we are supporting them. I think they need to know that we love them.”
Luton Council’s Social Justice Unit took to Facebook to thank Aimi for organising the vigil. In a post, the unit said: “Beautiful, respectful and peaceful vigil tonight attended by many in Wardown Park to remember Ashraf and for women to stand in solidarity against knife crime. Well done Luton and thank you to Aimi Rix Artist for organising.”
Deputy mayor Cllr Zanib Raja said on Facebook: “The Luton community came together this evening, for a moment of unity and prayer for the protection and well-being of our children, and for the ones we lost, due to the senseless acts of violence.”
Aimi added: “If everybody could set their alarms for 7pm every night and just in that moment, when the alarm goes off, if they can just a say a small prayer. If everybody in Luton is praying, that's a big thing.”