Knife crime in Luton: Hundreds gather for candle-lit vigil at Wardown Park

The bandstand was lit purple for the vigil. Picture: Luton Social Justice Unit

Hundreds of people gathered for a candle-lit vigil in Luton Park last night (October 4) in memory of 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.

Aimi Rix, an artist living in Farley Hill, organised the vigil and urged people to come together to pray for the teenager, his family and protection of the town as a whole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aimi said: “Friday was just kind of horrific. I heard a little voice say to me: ‘Just ask everyone to come and pray then, bring all the all the mum to come and pray’.”

"I wanted to put the spotlight on this, I am sure there are other towns that are going to be doing similar things. It’s about bringing people together to show these young people that we are supporting them. I think they need to know that we love them.”

Luton Council’s Social Justice Unit took to Facebook to thank Aimi for organising the vigil. In a post, the unit said: “Beautiful, respectful and peaceful vigil tonight attended by many in Wardown Park to remember Ashraf and for women to stand in solidarity against knife crime. Well done Luton and thank you to Aimi Rix Artist for organising.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy mayor Cllr Zanib Raja said on Facebook: “The Luton community came together this evening, for a moment of unity and prayer for the protection and well-being of our children, and for the ones we lost, due to the senseless acts of violence.”