News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Knitted and recycled plastic poppies wanted in Luton for a special Remembrance Day display

Can you help?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
An installation comprised of around 300,000 hand-knitted poppies at the Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty ImagesAn installation comprised of around 300,000 hand-knitted poppies at the Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images
An installation comprised of around 300,000 hand-knitted poppies at the Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

People in Luton are being asked to knit or make poppies for a special Remembrance Day display this November.

Step Forward Luton has started the public appeal this week and has invited people of all skill levels to be a part to the tribute in Hat Gardens. The community is asked create weatherproof poppies, either by knitting or using recycled bottles. A tutorial for creating poppies from plastic bottles can be found here.

Step Forward Luton ambassador, Phyl Rainey, said: “There is so much love and generosity in our community, and I have no doubt that countless individuals will rally to support. The display will grace Hat Gardens for a full two weeks, allowing everyone the chance to witness the incredible results of their dedication and hard work.”

You can drop off your poppies at any Luton library or post them to Poppy Appeal, Level 2, Arndale House, The Mall, LU1 2LJ. All poppies will need to arrive by October 30.

Related topics:Luton