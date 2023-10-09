Knitted and recycled plastic poppies wanted in Luton for a special Remembrance Day display
People in Luton are being asked to knit or make poppies for a special Remembrance Day display this November.
Step Forward Luton has started the public appeal this week and has invited people of all skill levels to be a part to the tribute in Hat Gardens. The community is asked create weatherproof poppies, either by knitting or using recycled bottles. A tutorial for creating poppies from plastic bottles can be found here.
Step Forward Luton ambassador, Phyl Rainey, said: “There is so much love and generosity in our community, and I have no doubt that countless individuals will rally to support. The display will grace Hat Gardens for a full two weeks, allowing everyone the chance to witness the incredible results of their dedication and hard work.”
You can drop off your poppies at any Luton library or post them to Poppy Appeal, Level 2, Arndale House, The Mall, LU1 2LJ. All poppies will need to arrive by October 30.