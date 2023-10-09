An installation comprised of around 300,000 hand-knitted poppies at the Chelsea Flower Show. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

People in Luton are being asked to knit or make poppies for a special Remembrance Day display this November.

Step Forward Luton has started the public appeal this week and has invited people of all skill levels to be a part to the tribute in Hat Gardens. The community is asked create weatherproof poppies, either by knitting or using recycled bottles. A tutorial for creating poppies from plastic bottles can be found here.

Step Forward Luton ambassador, Phyl Rainey, said: “There is so much love and generosity in our community, and I have no doubt that countless individuals will rally to support. The display will grace Hat Gardens for a full two weeks, allowing everyone the chance to witness the incredible results of their dedication and hard work.”