Knowledge Knights wanted to help uncover Luton's "stolen" medieval history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new project is looking for Luton people to become Knowledge Knights and uncover the town’s “stolen” medieval history – thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

History Knights Initiative CIC is looking to train a team of four to become paid members of the research and events team. Anyone who lives in Luton or the surrounding areas can apply, and no prior knowledge of history is needed, just an enthusiasm to learn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to exploring the town’s history, they will also learn about the technologies and science involved in protecting heritage sites, and how to deliver fun events.

St Mary's Church in Luton is a focal point of a new medieval project within the town

The 16 month project will be led by Paul Vitty, who secured the £95,000 grants from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Paul explained: “In the anarchy of the 11th Century, the most powerful Earl in the kingdom, Gloucester, built St Mary’s Church which still stands today. Notorious mercenaries built the first Luton castle in a bid to take control of the town from him. Why did they choose Luton? England’s greatest knight, the saviour of four kings, William Marshall, became Lord of this manner. The subsequent owners of the manner would include Eleanor Plantagenet, the King’s daughter and wife of England first true revolutionary Simon De Montfort.

“Some of the most powerful figures in the Plantagenet world sought to control and define Luton’s story. Why did the leading chronicler of his age describe Luton’s castle as presenting a ‘grave danger’? As great academic centres have written and rewritten our history, why has the story of this part of the kingdom been removed? How can we reawaken and amplify the echoes of a people who have borne witness to a nation being forged? What secrets were lost in The Great Fire of 1336 that left 500 medieval houses in ruins?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Edward III was renowned as one of medieval Europes most important kings. In 1348 his incredible victories in France were overtaken by the desolation of the Black Death. A third of England’s population died, yet Edward chose to take a personal interest in Luton’s story. The whole nation was in despair, but it was Luton that his wife, Queen Philippa, sent a personal gift to in order to bring hope and inspire its people”

The team hopes to leave a legacy of material that explains and celebrates Luton’s medieval history in an engaging and accessible manner. They also want underrepresented groups in the heritage sector to develop skills and overcome the barrier to becoming heritage practitioners.

Paul added: “Whether someone has recently moved to the area or lived here for generations, we all have the right to explore and tell the stories that have gone before.

"Widening the background of people who interrogate and take ownership of our nation’s story can offer fresh new perspectives and give us a far greater understanding. Thanks to National Lottery players and the Heritage Fund, Lutonions will be able to reclaim and celebrate this thrilling period of English history.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participants in the Knowledge Knight Training Program should be able to commit betweensix and 12 hours a week (hours given can work around other commitments) and they will receive a stipend of £7,182 for the 56 weeks commitment.