Lack of artists’ work and exhibition space in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable raised in Parliament

Council leaders have been advised to apply for funding from Arts Council England to help support artists in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.

The move follows concerns over a lack of space for painters, sculptors and other artists to produce and exhibit their work in both towns.

Andrew Selous, South West Bedfordshire MP, said the problem had been an issue for a long time in Leighton Buzzard where there is a growing artistic community, with similar issues experienced in Dunstable.

Mr Selous, who raised the issue in Parliament, said: “Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and many other parts of my constituency are blessed with an abundance of artists, painters, sculptors and others, but they have very few places where they can create their work and even fewer places in which to exhibit. They need more studio space and more workspaces.

"Providing such spaces should be essential – it aids economic activity, increases footfall and increases wellbeing.”

Julia Lopez, Minister for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries, replied by saying: “High-quality affordable workspaces are essential to ensuring that we can retain our finest creative talent. The Government are committed to encouraging local authorities and property owners to make spaces available for cultural activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Arts Council England is already supporting artists’ spaces through funding and brokering partnerships. The national portfolio boasts numerous workspaces that receive revenue funding, such as Spike Island and Yorkshire Artspace, which offer space for artists to create work and gallery space for exhibiting new work.”

“I thank my Hon Friend for raising his concerns about the creative community in Leighton Buzzard, it sounds like a buzzing creative community. As I say, we support creative industries primarily through Arts Council England, which has initiatives that look at workspaces. I encourage organisations in his constituency and community to make applications for grants, because there are specific funds available.