Luton schoolchildren have received laptops as part of a charitable initiative to combat digital exclusion.

Level Trust, in partnership with Laptops4Learning, has given students the devices to help support them with their studies.

Chiltern Academy were given 77 devices and Denbigh High School received 35 laptops as part of the Bedfordshire Learning Link project.

Gabi Sampson, School and Project Worker, Level Trust's Amy Selwood, and Denbigh High School Family Worker John Exton – Client Asset Manager for Laptops4Learning

“We are pleased to be able to provide these devices as part of our work around the town,” said Jennie White, the chief executive of Level Trust.

“We saw during the pandemic how the lack of access to digital devices impacted upon many young people and their families.

“These will help provide opportunities for children to learn and reach their fullest potential.”

Earlier this year, the project donated over 150 laptops to Lea Manor High School and Waulud Primary School.

Sue Gowling, founder of Laptops4Learning, said: “Our partnership with Level Trust has been making a difference since the start of the pandemic. By providing sustainable tech, we have enabled digital inclusion so children can fully participate in education.

“This is vital, alongside the invaluable work Level Trust do providing uniforms, to give children the best chance to thrive.”

Emma Appadoo, deputy headteacher of Denbigh High School, said: “The supply of Chromebooks will enable us to continue the work of ensuring that our most disadvantaged and vulnerable students have equal access to this resource both in school and at home.

“In some cases, this will mean that students are no longer sharing devices amongst several siblings and can have uninterrupted access to their learning at home. This removes a significant barrier to learning for our students.”

As well as digital devices, the charity works with children and their families in the town through its Uniform Exchange, providing them with items of school clothing, shoes and learning resources.

The Uniform Exchange is free to use for families in the area. It is based in The Mall Luton and has for many years supported those struggling with the cost of school uniform.

