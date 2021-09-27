Last chance to nominate for Luton Windrush Community Awards

Lutonians are being encouraged to celebrate the huge contribution made to our community by the Windrush generation and their descendants.

Nominations for the Luton Windrush Community Awards 2021 close on Wednesday (September 29) - your last chance to put someone forward for these coveted accolades.

There are 12 categories including music, education, charitable efforts and overall outstanding achievement.

Don't delay as nominations close on September 29

Nominees must have arrived in the UK during the Windrush settlers era (1948 - 1971) or have been born to Windrush parents.

Each must also have a minimum 20-year track record in their nominated category.

The awards ceremony - sponsored by Luton Airport - will take place at the Hat Factory on Saturday, October 16.

This gala event will include a dinner, presentation and showcase featuring the glittering array of talent that has come through the community over the years.

It will also be an initial outing for the SABA Heritage Windrush Diaspora Partnership, comprising the SABA Charity Network and Heritage Associates.

Spokesperson Bob Baker said: "The awards will recognise the great contribution made to the Luton community over the past 70 years.