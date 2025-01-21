Late Luton gymnastics coach nominated for Lifetime Contribution title at national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gymnastics coach from Luton has been honoured after her death by being shortlisted for a special award for her lifetime of service to the sport.

Jean Large was nominated for the Lifetime Contribution prize at the British Gymnastics Awards in honour of her decades of devotion to gymnastics and helping make the sport accessible.

Her daughter, Kimberley May, took the opportunity to pay tribute to all her mother achieved.

She said: "I am completely overwhelmed by the nomination, and words can hardly express how proud I am of all my mum, Jean achieved in Acrobatic Gymnastics.

Jean. Picture: Sportsbeat, Beat Media

"This recognition is not just for her, but for the countless lives she touched through her passion, dedication, and relentless spirit. To see her legacy honoured in this way fills me with gratitude and reminds me of the incredible woman she was.”

Jean was the founding coach of Luton Gym Club, now SALTO Gymnastics Club, n the 1980s where she developed their acrobatics department. She achieved coaching qualifications and mentored countless coaches and gymnasts.

Under her leadership, the acrobatics department grew to nearly 100 gymnasts, achieving both national and international recognition.

Jean died after a battle with cancer in September 2024, at the age of 69.

He daughter continued: "I can only hope to carry her light forward in all that I do. Being nominated for a lifetime achievement award is a testament to her legacy—one that continues to inspire, even in her absence. I know she is smiling, proud, and watching over us."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.”

The winners will be announced from January 27.

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information.