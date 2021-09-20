Latest Luton Life podcast spotlights Level Trust's work to help vulnerable families

It's a shocking statistic... almost half Luton children live in relative poverty, and this figure has risen by three percent since the pandemic.

Level Trust was formed in 2013 to assist families to overcome the cost of education so all young people have an equal chance to love learning.

The charity supports 5,000 children and families in the town every year, providing necessary resources. It also works closely with local schools to help educate the next generation.

Luton Life

Their wonderful work is highlighted in the latest Luton Life podcast, a community initiative launched by The Mall and hosted by popular broadcaster Sophie Sulehria.

She talks to chief executive Jane Malcolm about its work, which includes providing breakfast and lunch, free transport , school, uniforms and educational books and toys. It also organises fun activities during school holidays.

Level Trust now has a resource centre at The Mall which depends solely on kind donations and the generosity of the local community.

Mall marketing manager Lavinia Douglass said: "Many families are facing financial difficulties with the start of the academic year.

"Hearing about the impact on them - new uniforms are on average of £200, plus the ongoing costs of lunches and transport - is humbling and we are committed to working in partnership with Level Trust to continue and enhance their services at The Mall."

The Uniform Exchange is on the Gallery level and stocks top quality uniforms for all Luton's 73 schools. The resource centre is on the same level.