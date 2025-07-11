Don't forget to have your say on the latest planning, licencing and highway proposals.

We've sifted through the most recent public notices submitted in Luton to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals. Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

1. Whitehill, Durler Gardens – Works to Listed Building – creation of two storey basement with platform scissor lift for car access Submitted by Mrs S Nawaz The proposal: The creation of a two storey basement located to side garden with platform scissor lift creating car access to basement - part of a new meshed grassed driveway. This includes an underground access tunnel from the existing basement of house down into new basement. The proposal for the double basement is open for comments until July 19. Visit planning.luton.gov.uk to view and submit comments. 2. Potential year-long closures to a number of roads including Ash Road, Avondale Road, Beech Road, Clifton Road, Dunstable Road, Hampton Road, Hazelbury Crescent, Ivy Road, Kenilworth Road, Maple Road East and Oak Road.

This is to create a window for the Luton Town Football Club matches to take place from August 1, 2025 until after July 31, 2026 or when the proposed football matches have finished, whichever earlier.

Visit www.luton.gov.uk/roadworks for more details.

3. Move into cashless payments ONLY – off-street parking in All Saints View, Off Sapphire Place, Houghton Regis and Priory View, Church Street, Dunstable.

Proposals from Bedfordshire City Council could affect payments at the above locations, expected to be in place by August 18.

Residents can comment on the proposal by emailing [email protected] by July 30.

4. Licence for alcohol sales from 6am to 2am, Monday to Sunday for VS Food & Wine in Albert Road. If you want to comment on the application, you can do so by writing to Licensing Service, Luton Borough Council, Town Hall, Luton, Beds LU1 2BQ, by July 28.

5. Licence to use Chiltern Green as an operating centre for three goods vehicles (Phoenix Construction) Building or landowners or occupiers who think they might be affected by the operating centre should make written representations to the office of the Traffic Commissioner, Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE stating their reasons by July 30.

More info can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications .

How to Have Your Say:

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal – where you can view an interactive map – or the council’s planning website. Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected]