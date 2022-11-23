Luton’s Hockwell Ring Masjid has been shortlisted for the prestigious Best Convert Support Service Award in the British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022.

The Mosque, in Barley Lane, is a grassroots facility that serves the Muslim community while promoting connectivity with the Luton community at large.

Advertisement

It has been shortlisted for the Best Convert Support Service Award in recognition of its outstanding work in the community.

The Hockwell Ring Masjid mosque in Luton, has been shortlisted in the British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022

Shaukat Warraich, chief executive of Faith Associates, and the British Beacon Mosque Awards, said: “To be shortlisted for this prestigious award from among a very competitive category is a great honour and privilege. The nomination of this Mosque by the community highlights their integral part in contributing to a thriving and cohesive society. Their hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed and can be a beacon for other aspiring Mosques in the UK.”

A spokesman for the Mosque said: “Hockwell Ring Masjid are proud to announce that we have been nominated by members of our convert community and are finalists for the best Convert Support Award at the British Beacon Mosque Awards 2022.”

Advertisement

The awards ceremony will be held in London on Saturday, when the winners in all categories will be revealed.

Voting for the awards close on Friday – you can vote here.

Advertisement

The Convert Support Service includes:

> Shahada; Sensitively planned with non-Muslim family and friends invited

Advertisement

> Follow-up programmes

> New Muslims circle/meetings twice a month

Advertisement

> Safe space to explore the faith and feel comfortable at the Mosque

> Support in learning and gaining Islamic knowledge

Advertisement

> Islamic celebrations/Eid

> Social development & friendships.

Advertisement

The Beacon Mosque Awards were created to highlight the pivotal role mosques and Islamic centres play in local communities by contributing to the UK’s social fabric. The initiative encourages institutions to strive for excellence in a variety of ways including youth outreach, practice of management and governance and mosque maintenance.