Leak forces Luton surgery to close

A surgery in Luton remains closed after a leak caused extensive damage earlier this month.

Castle Street Surgery in Luton posted a notice on their website on Tuesday, August 6, informing patients of the news.

On the website, it said: “Closure due to leak. Thank you for your continued patience and support while the surgery has been closed.

"The damage caused by the waste leak is more extensive than anticipated and we are unable to reopen until further notice. This is to enable repair work to be completed.

"For appointments please telephone the surgery number 01582 729242 which is in continued use. All appointments will be held at our Kingfisher Branch."