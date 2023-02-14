Sign up to learn about film making

With just a few places left students are being urged to act quickly and secure their spot at a film making taster day.

Luton based video production agency Clearhead, set up by schoolfriends Alex Lawrence and Gavin O’Brien in 2007, is celebrating its 15th birthday by hosting a one-day event for young, aspiring film makers.

Gavin explained: “This event has been designed to build confidence among a new generation of local creatives and to provide our young and local talented students with opportunities to learn new skills so they can then move on to get the careers of their dreams, ideally here in Luton.”

Clearhead’s Creative Taster Day will take place on Wednesday, February 15 and is open to young people aged 16-21 who are studying subjects related to the creative industries such as film, animation, production, design and the performing arts (GCSE, A-Level or studying at a further education college).

There are a total of 28 places, with only five now remaining.

The day involves four breakout sessions in the morning, including film production, editing, and mastering the art of storytelling.

After lunch students will be asked to create their own campaign for social media, with a theme linked to Luton. With support from Clearhead’s experts, students will be given all the equipment and advice they need to plan, produce and edit.

The winning group will then be awarded a place on Clearhead’s week-long Creative Camp, set to take place in the Summer.