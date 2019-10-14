Learn more about adoption in Luton

Luton Council is looking for adopters from all walks of life to provide a permanent home for babies and children of all ages, backgrounds, cultures and religions.

As part of National Adoption Week, from Monday, October 14, to Sunday, October 20, the council wants to help people learn more about adoption.

Luton Council, Town Hall

The information event is on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, from 10am till 5pm, at Intu Shopping Centre, in Mitlon Keynes.

Adam who, along with wife Emily, adopted a child from Luton Council, said: “We found the whole experience enjoyable to be honest, there were a few ups and downs but we couldn’t be happier to welcome our adopted child home.

“Adoption is a much more sensible and rewarding then any sort of medical interventions and at the same time you will be saving a child from a much worse life!

“Much like any parent, you need to consider properly what you want and be prepared for any challenges that might show up.

“Sometimes children come from troubled backgrounds so there is a need for more focused parenting to help them catch up.”

Luton Council welcomes adopters from all kinds of circumstances and experiences, you do not need to own your own home, have a partner, or children of your own.

To qualify, you need to show that the children placed in your care will be safe and well looked after.

Cllr Mahmood Hussain, Portfolio Holder with responsibilities for children and young people, said: “Adoption transforms not just the child’s life but those of the adoptive parents as well in a hugely positive way.

“Adoptive parents like adoptive children come from various backgrounds so if you are thinking about adoption, call us and discuss your suitability with our friendly team.”

For more information visit: www.luton.gov.uk/adoption.