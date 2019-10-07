Learn more about Luton Neighbourhood Watch at annual meeting

Luton Neighbourhood Watch is inviting everyone to attend their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, October 15.

The meeting is from 7pm till 9pm at Jill Jenkins Court, Whipperley Way, Luton.

Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

Bedfordshire Police's Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith, Crime Reduction Officer Dave Kooner and Luton councillor Aslam Khan will all be speaking at the event.

Luton Neighbourhood Watch work to create safe and pleasant communities, they aim to bring people together and believe that everyone has a right to feel safe where they live.

For more information email: nhw4luton@gmail.co.uk.