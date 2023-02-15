Learning disabilities charity given cash boost by Dunstable Amazon team

A Bedfordshire charity offering work experience for adults with learning disabilities has received a £2,000 donation from Amazon’s fulfilment centre team in Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Opportunities for Learning Disabilities (BOLD) aims to provide more opportunities for people with learning disabilities and address the challenges of discrimination and social isolation many of these people face in day-to-day life.

The donation will be used to buy bicycles, tools and personal safety equipment for children learning how to ride a bike.

Omer Kartal, General Manager at Amazon in Dunstable, said: “It is a pleasure to make this donation from Amazon on behalf of Tim. We are grateful to BOLD for continuing to care for those with learning disabilities and we’re pleased to lend the charity a helping hand with this donation.”

Tim Luddington, who works at Amazon in Dunstable, nominated the charity. He said: “BOLD has provided amazing opportunities for so many people in Bedfordshire, and with Amazon’s donation, they can help so many others who need support.”

Sharon Hart, Chief Officer from BOLD, added: “On behalf of myself and the team here at BOLD, I want to say a big thank you to Tim and Amazon for offering their support to us. It’s lovely to hear that our work is appreciated by members of the community.”