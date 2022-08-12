Leave your bins out over the weekend asks Luton council as heat causes backlog

Here’s why your bin might not have been collected...

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:33 pm

If your bins haven’t been emptied yet don’t worry – you haven’t been missed.

Luton Borough Council is asking people to leave their bins or bulky items out as collections have fallen behind due to the hot weather.

Bin collectors will be working over the weekend in a bid to catch up.

Bin collections in Luton

Earlier this week the council asked people to put their bins out earlier – as collections were starting at 5am instead of the usual 6am to reduce the impact of the heat.

LutonLuton Borough Council