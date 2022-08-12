If your bins haven’t been emptied yet don’t worry – you haven’t been missed.
Luton Borough Council is asking people to leave their bins or bulky items out as collections have fallen behind due to the hot weather.
Bin collectors will be working over the weekend in a bid to catch up.
Most Popular
-
1
Man charged after £14.5k of cannabis seized at drug factory in Luton home
-
2
Plans to protect Luton parks being drawn up because council is 'ignoring' its own local plan says councillor
-
3
Picture shows aftermath of field fire in Sundon Park Road in Luton
-
4
Youths spotted deliberately damaging fencing along the Luton to Dunstable busway
-
5
Luton's Wigmore Park needs your vote in contest to find the nation's top green spaces
Earlier this week the council asked people to put their bins out earlier – as collections were starting at 5am instead of the usual 6am to reduce the impact of the heat.