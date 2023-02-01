Tributes have been paid to Luton builder Kassar Ahmed Uddin who died after a wall collapsed on him while he was at work in Watford.

Kassar, 35, of Lyndhurst Road, died on January 24, with thousands of mourners attending his funeral at Luton Central Mosque last Thursday.

Kassar, who leaves a wife and two children, was born in Luton and attended South Luton High School. He ran his own construction business City Group Renovations.

Kassar Ahmed Uddin, who died on January 24, after a wall collapsed on him while at work

His sister, Anisa Ali, said: “The news was tragic not only for his family but for every single person who knew him. People from all walks of life attended his funeral. It was recorded as the largest funeral to ever take place in Luton.

“Kassar left behind a loving wife, two children with a third on the way. He was a beautiful brother, husband and son. We, as his family, are in the process of setting up a charity in his name to continue the good work he did.”

Anisa described Kassar as a much-loved family man, a leading light in the community and vowed his legacy would continue through friends and family.

She added: “Kassar was known for always reaching out to anyone who asked for help regardless of race or religion and often helped people he hardly knew.

Kassar Ahmed Uddin pictured with his wife Fareen Zabid and two daughters Areesa-haya Ali, 6, and Haniya-dua Ali, aged 3

"He approached everyone with his bubbly personality and carried out a lot of work for people without charge. He also spent time cleaning the Verne Cemetery in Luton, especially during Covid and when the graveyard was flooded.

“For sure his beautiful personality will forever be cherished as he has left a mark on many lives in so many different ways.”

A bake sale fundraiser was set up by the SKTVUK Foundation, with £2,448 raised in Kassar’s memory. The money will help provide aid to refugees in Calais, France. Other funds raised will be donated to build a mosque in Tanzania.

Anisa said the family had been inundated with messages from people across the UK remembering all the good Kassar did for them.

Tributes have been paid to Kassar Ahmed Uddin, pictured with his wife Fareen Zabid, who is expecting their third child

She added: “If my brother had one thing to say to those saddened by his death, it would be this: Life is too short. Our time is very limited on this earth. Don’t waste your life doing that which Allah dislikes or that which will hurt anyone. Spend more time with your loved ones because today could be your last. Keep giving to charity and helping as many people as you can in any way possible. I was blessed to have been able to change my life around and do what I was able to within a short period of time.

“Don’t cry for me but rather pray for me because that’s what will help me in the hereafter. I loved each and every one of you whether we spoke much or not. Visit me as often as you can when I am buried just like I visited and took care of the graves at the cemetery. Smile when you think of me. If you can do good in my name, do it. I love you all for the sake of Allah. Salam alaikum.”

To donate to Kassar’s fundraising page visit the website