Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable MP marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable's MP has marked Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27).

This week, Andrew Selous MP signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, in doing so pledging his allegiance to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust.

He also paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Andrew Selous MP signs the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

Mr Selous, who represents South West Bedfordshire, said: "This year we are marking 77 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War. On the 27th January [today], the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, people across the globe will remember.

"In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events were arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

"The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘One Day’."

He concluded: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from South West Bedfordshire to reflect on the darkest times of European history.