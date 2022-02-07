Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable MP welcomes government support for households needing help with spiralling energy costs

Andrew Selous MP has welcomed Government plans to address spiralling energy costs which will mean 94,903 households across Central Bedfordshire are set to be supported with a £150 non-repayable cash rebate.

This is just part of the support put in place, with measures worth up to £350 per household in total, as part of the £9.1 billion package of government support to help with rising bills.

As the UK economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, the South West Beds MP says the government is confronting global inflationary pressures caused by the world economy coming swiftly back to life.

Energy bills are set to soar

Although he says there are limited levers to deal with these global problems, he points out the Government has already taken steps to support families. These measures include reducing the Universal Credit taper rate, increasing the National Living Wage, freezing fuel duty for the 12th year in a row, and launching a £500 million Household Support Fund to help the lowest-income households with their bills.

Following Ofgem’s confirmation that the energy price cap will rise by £700 from April, the Government has announced a three-part plan to help with household fuel bills immediately and protect many people against half of this increase.

This includes: A £200 ‘smoothing’ rebate on energy bills for all households, to be paid back over the next five years at £40 per year – starting from April 2023; A non-repayable £150 cash rebate for homes in Council Tax bands A-D – equivalent to 80 per cent of all households, helping both lower and middle-income families; £144 million of discretionary funding for local authorities to support households not eligible for the council tax rebate; Measures also include continuing with plans to increase the Warm Homes Discount and extend eligibility by one-third to 3 million vulnerable households, worth £150.

Mr Selous said: “Global pressures have led to households across South West Bedfordshire feeling a squeeze on their household costs, so it is right that the Government have come forward with this support.

"These measures will help 94,903 households across Central Bedfordshire with council tax bills, as well as a £200 rebate on energy bills for all households, on top of pre-existing measures to support families, such as the Warm Home Discount scheme.