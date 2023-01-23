Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable's MP planning public meeting to hold health authority to account over health hub plans

Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable's MP has organised a public meeting to hold the health authority to account.

Andrew Selous is inviting residents to Cedars Upper School theatre on Thursday, February 9, at 7.30pm to address the issue of local GP capacity, and the decision, for now, to abandon plans for the Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis health hubs.

The Chair, Chief Executive and Head of Primary Care at the Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) will listen to concerns and take questions, while the Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, Councillor Richard Wenham, local GP and primary care network chair Dr John Henderson, will attend. Andrew Selous MP will also be on the panel and the meeting will be chaired by Mayor of Leighton-Linslade Councillor Farzana Kharawala.

Andrew Selous MP, and right, the meeting poster.

Andrew Selous MP said: “I am extremely unhappy about the health authority’s decision not to proceed with the health and care hubs in Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis and the GP surgery in Clipstone Park. 33,000 new residents coming to our new housing estates mean these health facilities are absolutely necessary. Our health authority has a £1.7 billion budget and is not proceeding with 30 primary care schemes that would cost £2.9m of revenue per year. I want their spending plans reprioritised in favour of GP surgery access. If you feel strongly about this, please come to the meeting to make your views known.”

Earlier this month, following an extraordinary meeting, the BLMK announced that the Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis hubs would be scrapped - for now - due to "revenue constraints". However, the ICB stated that it would "continue to seek further opportunities to bring some of these schemes forward" and "may consider alternative funding streams".

A spokesperson for BLMK ICB said: “We are due to spend an additional £1.95m each year on primary care estates, taking the total amount to almost £11m per year by 2025/26. We will continue to work with partners to explore estates schemes not supported through the recent prioritisation process, including in South West Bedfordshire. Representatives from the ICB will attend the public meeting on 9 February to hear views and answer questions.”