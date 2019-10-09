Leighton Buzzard man donates thousands to Coronary Care Unit at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

A man from Leighton Buzzard has raised £3,000 for the Coronary Care Unit at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Biao Wang, from the Sandhills estate, wanted to raise the money to thank the unit for the care they gave his friend Bryon Sawyer.

Biao donated the money to the Coronary Care Unit

Bryon was taken to Accident and Emergency at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in August, having fainted at home due to severe arrhythmia.

He required emergency treatment to stabilise his heart beat and was subsequently transferred to the Coronary Care Unit where he stayed there for 11 days.

Biao said "During his stay at the Unit, the care he received was outstanding and I was made to feel welcome and fully informed of his treatment and able to stay with him during this very worrying time.

"Bryon was transferred to Harefield Hospital in the early morning of 30 August and an Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator was successfully implanted in the afternoon and he was discharged the following day.

"Bryon is now recuperating at home and we are confident that he will soon be fully recovered.

"His recovery was only made possible because of the skills and professional care of the team at the Coronary Care Unit.

"During my time with Bryon, I was able to see for myself how hard working and dedicated the team were.

"I want to show my appreciation to them at the Coronary Care Unit by raising funds to assist their important work."

Biao will be raising money until Wednesday, November 6.

He added: "The money is being raised in three stages, the first stage was through individuals, the next stage is through clients and the final stage is through businesses.

"I am hoping to raise £10,000 for the unit, it is my way of saying thank you.

"I want to thank everyone who has donated so far."

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bryonsawyer?utm_term=8y9zkVWmN.