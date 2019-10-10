'Let's celebrate our BAME businesses': Luton's deputy mayor hosts special event to mark Black History Month

Luton Business Forum has teamed up with Luton's deputy mayor to host a unique event to champion Luton's diverse businesses.

Deputy mayor Cllr Maria Lovell wanted to put together an event to champion BAME businesses in Luton and surrounding areas in commemoration of Black History Month.

The networking event 'Luton & Beyond' takes place this Friday at Luton Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm.

Organisers are confident it will be the perfect opportunity for Luton's BAME businesses to showcase their services and make connections.

For more information or to book a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/luton-beyond-tickets-73028435015.