Lewsey Pool in Luton reopens 18 months after its forced closure

Lewsey Park Pool has reopened 18 months after it was forced to close for repairs.

The pool was shut at the start of March 2020 when a leak and serious plant failures were identified, making it unsafe for the public.

Luton Council has worked with Active Luton to secure £150,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Community Asset Fund to refurbish the entrance corridor, reception area and viewing gallery, along with refurbishment of the changing rooms.

Active Luton has implemented a staggered reopening schedule, starting with school swimming lessons followed by free taster sessions from October 18 to local children who haven’t learnt to swim yet or for children with some swimming ability who would like to be assessed for lessons. Children’s booster sessions, for those who had to stop lessons when the pool closed, will also be available from October 25. Swimming lessons will return from November 1 and there are plenty of spaces available for new customers.

The swimming timetable will include lane and leisure swimming, women only sessions, aqua Fit, Aqua Babies and Fun Time Splash. In addition, dual memberships of Lewsey Sports Park and Pool and Lea Manor Recreation Centre will now include unlimited access to Lewsey Pool.

Dr Carolyn Kus, the council's director of population wellbeing, said: “The reopening of Lewsey Park Pool will be hugely welcomed by our residents as we know that the swimming facilities in the area have been missed. It’s regrettable that we were forced to close the pool for so long to carry out essential repairs, but I’m sure visitors to the pool will appreciate the much needed refurbishments that have taken place, so that they can now undertake physical activity to support their healthy lifestyles in a Covid secure and safe environment."

Helen Barnet, Chief Executive, Active Luton, added: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to Lewsey Pool again. Although we’ll be working gradually back to a full timetable, it means that the local community will be able to enjoy swimming again for as little as £2 per session if they are on a low income. Equally importantly we’ll be restarting swimming lessons from November 1. It will be fantastic to see this much-loved community asset being well used again.”