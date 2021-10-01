Lidl reveals opening date for new shop in The Mall Luton

Supermarket giant Lidl is coming to the Mall Luton with the grand opening set for Thursday, October 14.

It will be on the site of the former Marks & Spencer store and will feature an in-store bakery and self-checkouts.

The supermarket is expected to create about 40 new jobs for the local community and is part of the company's £1.3 billion UK expansion and regeneration plan.

Lidl will be opening in the Mall Luton this month

Lidl's Feed it Back scheme will give surplus produce to charities such as Keech Hospice Care, Action Force Community Group and Changing Lives Forever to redistribute to the town's most needy and vulnerable.

The company says social responsibility and sustainability are at the core of its operations and it sources two thirds of its products from British suppliers.

Lidl, which was established in Britain in 1994, now has more than 25,000 employees in 860 stores nation-wide. It is part of the Schwarz group, one of the leading food retailers in Europe.

Spokesman Jason Buckley said: "It's fantastic that we're able to open our doors and welcome local residents into our highly anticipated store in Luton.

"We look forward to selling our multi award-winning products to the community."

The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.