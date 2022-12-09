Life of a Luton woman who struggled to communicate in English for 43 years is transformed by 8 week course

Balqis receives a certificate to celebrate her achievement from Learn Plus Us CCO, Debbie Gardiner MBE

A Luton woman who struggled to communicate in English for 43 years has had her life transformed by an eight-week course.

Balqis Akhtar moved to Luton from Pakistan 43 years ago and with limited education and has struggled to read, write and communicate in English.

Advertisement

But in July 2022, Balqis became one of many local individuals from the Jobs 22 Restart Scheme in Luton to enrol on an eight-week ESOL training course Learn Plus Us.

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) training is designed to help individuals to settle into their local communities and to empower them thrive in work and everyday life.Participants practise reading, writing, speaking and listening in English, and engage in activities designed to help them get a job like CV writing and interview preparation.

Through the help of her tutors, her classmates and most of all, through sheer determination, Balqis has not only excelled in her studies but found a new confidence in herself.

Advertisement

Senior ESOL tutor at Learn Plus Us, Ava, shares: “At the beginning of the course, Balqis was very shy and she could barely say a word, but now she can even joke in English and is quickly becoming the group’s favourite!