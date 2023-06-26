Thanks to a generous donation from CBC’s Ward Councillor Grant Scheme, Dunstable’s Grove Corner now has its very own community defibrillator.

Mayor Liz Jones was there to cut the ribbon at the official opening ceremony, alongside members of the Youth Centre and town council.

The installation of the defibrillator was a significant milestone for the community as it will help save lives in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

R to L: Gill Peck, Youth and Community Manager; Dunstable mayor Liz Jones; Francie Compton, part-time community and young people's sessional worker

The device is now accessible to the public and its strategic location outside Grove Corner means it can be easily seen by anyone who may need it.

Cllr Jones said: “I’m really pleased to launch this new defibrillator outside Grove Corner in the Centre of Dunstable.

"Like us all, I hope it is never called upon to be used. But knowing it’s available gives a sense of some relief not only to myself but to many who have witnessed loved ones pass suddenly when no such equipment be available.”

Grove Corner Youth and Community Manager Gill Peck thanked the Grant Scheme for enabling its purchase and said: ‘’Our team are really pleased to have this life-saving equipment outside our building.

"The community can now respond promptly to cardiac emergencies, increasing the chances of survival for the affected individual.”

Every year approximately 55 out of every 100,000 people experience a cardiac arrest, with most occurring at home or in the workplace.