Lighting up Christmas at Luton and Dunstable Hospital with gifts for elderly patients

Police officers, staff, community members and The Mall in Luton have generously donated over 120 presents to elderly patients in hospital over the festive period.

Following a drive for gift donations, representatives from Bedfordshire Police delivered gifts to Luton & Dunstable Hospital and Bedford Hospital and as part of a festive goodwill initiative.

Sadly, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, officers and staff were unable to visit the patients on the hospital wards to personally deliver their presents, so instead PC Raj Mehmi, PC Ommer Khan, PCSO Liam Hill and community member Rita James safely handed over presents to ward staff outside of both hospitals. The ward staff will deliver the presents to patients over the Christmas period.

Gift delivery for L&D patients

Many of the patients will be spending Christmas Day receiving treatment, and sadly without any visitors. In some instances, this will be the only Christmas present they receive. The gifts range from puzzle books, bath and hand cream gift sets to biscuits and warm clothes.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone, and it is important that those with little or nothing feel loved and appreciated, especially at Christmas where many of them will be spending time in hospital unwell and alone.

“It has been great to see the generosity from our officers, staff and our communities, whose support means a lot to our NHS colleagues and to the elderly patients.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for digging deep to support such a fantastic cause and a massive thanks to Rita James who works tirelessly in our community to support all of our fundraising ideas”.

Liz Lees, Chief Nurse at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so grateful to our colleagues in the police for remembering our elderly patients who have to spend Christmas in hospital, and for donating these wonderful presents. Anything we can do to make their day a little more special will be much appreciated by both our patients and our staff.”