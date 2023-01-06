News you can trust since 1891
List of 31 unclaimed estates in Luton that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim

The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in Luton that are waiting for someone to inherit - here’s what they are.

By Lynn Hughes
38 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 2:28pm
Find out if you can inherit anything
Find out if you can inherit anything

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Luton. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Husband, wife or civil partner

Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

Mother or father

Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

Grandparents

Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Luton

Blake

Brazier

Brennan

Butler

Charitonsouk

Delaney

Doran

Dowelling

Essmail

Fidonavic

Finn

Gray

Howe

Irwin

Jarvis

Johnson

Jones

Kelly

Mare

Narainen

O’Dell

O’Keefe

Siad

Sindic

Smith

Vulovie

West

White

Wright

Yaffe

Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.