List of 31 unclaimed estates in Luton that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim
The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in Luton that are waiting for someone to inherit - here’s what they are.
If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Luton. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.
When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
Husband, wife or civil partner
Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on
Mother or father
Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
Grandparents
Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Luton
Blake
Brazier
Brennan
Butler
Charitonsouk
Delaney
Doran
Dowelling
Essmail
Fidonavic
Finn
Gray
Howe
Irwin
Jarvis
Johnson
Jones
Kelly
Mare
Narainen
O’Dell
O’Keefe
Siad
Sindic
Smith
Vulovie
West
White
Wright
Yaffe
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.