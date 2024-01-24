Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Luton’s Best Awards shines a light on remarkable individuals and organisations in the community. Recognised for supporting individuals living with dementia and their families, Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire, has been nominated for ‘Community Business Person of the Year. She has also been instrumental in setting up the dementia-friendly weekly café, Young@Heart which has been nominated for ‘Best Volunteer Award’.

Maria has made it possible for older people throughout the Luton and Dunstable area to receive care at home, including people living with dementia. Since 2015, Maria was chair of the Luton Dementia Friendly Community which supported the delivery of the local dementia strategy until 2020. During that time, Maria steered a partnership of around 80 organisations who together worked to make Luton more dementia friendly.

The Young@Heart Café, also nominated for a Luton Best Award, supports individuals living with dementia, their families and carers. Funded by donations, it provides a safe space for those living with dementia to enjoy music and activities and allows families to come together and share advice and continues to grow in popularity year on year. Featured on BBC News, it has certainly raised awareness of dementia in the community.

Maria Collins, Owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

Commenting on being shortlisted, Maria Collins commented: “I’m honoured to be nominated for these two awards and I am proud to have built such an excellent team of care professionals at Home Instead and wonderful caring volunteers at the Young@Heart café. With support from the community, we are helping to raise awareness of dementia and make Luton a more supportive place for those living with it, and their families.

“I will continue to reach out to the community to reassure people living with dementia that they’re not alone and that help is available for them.”

The Luton’s Best Awards takes place on Friday 26th January at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa.