Local rehab urges people to get help with impressive sobriety rates as drug and alcohol deaths rise

The news comes as new alcohol-related mortality rates in Luton rise by 45% in just 3 years, with drug-related deaths in the area rising by a staggering 216% in the same time period.

The dedicated aftercare team at Liberty House in Luton, run by the UK Addiction Treatment Group have just surveyed 221 addicts they treated back in 2022 for drug and alcohol addiction.

The results of this survey show that when asked if they are still sober, as of January 2024, a staggering 207 responded with ‘yes’. This equates to a 93% sobriety rate following a minimum 28 day stay at the residential rehab facility.

14 individuals from Liberty House responded to the survey saying they had unfortunately relapsed since leaving the rehab. UKAT’s team asked what factors had contributed to their relapse, with responses of ‘poor mental health’ and ‘difficult emotions’ being the most common relapse factor.

Those who are still in successful recovery from addiction were asked ‘what support are you finding most helpful’, with ‘the 12 step programme’, ‘friends and family’ and ‘UKAT rehab aftercare sessions’ being the three most common answers.

Liberty House, rated Outstanding by the Government’s independent regulatory body the Care Quality Commission, is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility in Luton and offers a world-class treatment programme to those whose lives have been ruined by addiction.

Addicts typically stay at Liberty House for a minimum of 28 days and are then cared for by the aftercare team, whose job is to check-in with everyone at regular intervals following discharge from rehab.

Lee Fernandes, Lead Therapist for the UK Addiction Treatment Group, which runs the Liberty House treatment facility in Luton comments;

“We’re really pleased that so many of our clients are still in successful recovery following their time in treatment with us. Our programme is working, and what’s more important is that it can change and save lives.

“But there are still people paying the ultimate price for not asking for help - their lives. Please, if you or a loved one is struggling, just reach out.”

Recent figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that in Luton, 6 people died due to drug poisonings in 2019, rising by 216% to 19 in 2022.

This month, Public Health England revealed that alcohol-related mortality rates in Luton have risen by 45% - from 51 in 2019 to 74 in 2022.