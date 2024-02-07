News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Local runner raising money for cancer charity in April

A local runner is taking part in this year's London Marathon, raising money for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer.
By Chris PearceContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris Pearce, originally from Dunstable now living in Hockliffe, is currently training to complete the 26.2 mile running event around the sights and landmarks of our capital city on 21st April.

Having been diagnosed with malignant melanoma at 19 years old, Chris knows first hand just how traumatic the news can be, especially as a young person. He has previously completed several fundraising events for other charities, but Young Lives vs Cancer is one that he has always wanted to spread awareness of and support.

If you would like to find out more about Chris's reason for selecting this charity and to make a donation, his fundraising website is: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chris-pearce-1686584667841

Related topics:Dunstable