Local runner raising money for cancer charity in April

Chris Pearce, originally from Dunstable now living in Hockliffe, is currently training to complete the 26.2 mile running event around the sights and landmarks of our capital city on 21st April.

Having been diagnosed with malignant melanoma at 19 years old, Chris knows first hand just how traumatic the news can be, especially as a young person. He has previously completed several fundraising events for other charities, but Young Lives vs Cancer is one that he has always wanted to spread awareness of and support.