Lola’s Cupcakes collection locker comes to The Mall Luton

Order online and your cupcakes will be delivered to the locker the next day

By Bev Creagh
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 1:54pm

Great news for Lutonians with a sweet tooth – they can now have their choice of cupcakes delivered to a Lola’s Cupcakes locker in the town centre.

Customers can choose their own flavours with options including gluten free sponges and vegan recipes, making the cakes suitable for a wide range of diets and perfect for any occasion. This includes delicious cupcakes, cakes and brownies.

It’s all thanks to handmade cake specialists Lola’s Cupcakes, now at The Mall Luton in the form of a highly anticipated refrigerated cake collection locker. It can be found in Bute Square by the car park pay station.

An assortment of mouth watering cupcakes can now be ordered online and collected from a special lock in The Mall Luton
Customers can collect their order from the locker by keying in a unique collection code.

Mall marketing manager Lavinia Douglass said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lola’s Cupcakes, in the form of their cupcake locker.

"Customers can place their order and choose from a huge range of delicious sweet treats online and collect here at The Mall the very next day, allowing for flexibility in their delivery.”

Lola’s Cupcakes managing director Asher Budwig added: “We previously had a pop-up at the airport which was very successful, and we often have deliveries in the Luton area.

Lola's cupcake locker in The Mall Luton which will dispense your pre-ordered sweet treats when you key in a unique collection code

"We also have a delivery driver who lives locally in Luton and who suggested that The Mall would be a great place for a Lola’s collection locker.” > For further information about stores and services at The Mall Luton, visit the website.

The Mall Luton