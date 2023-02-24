Lola’s Cupcakes collection locker comes to The Mall Luton

Great news for Lutonians with a sweet tooth – they can now have their choice of cupcakes delivered to a Lola’s Cupcakes locker in the town centre.

Customers can choose their own flavours with options including gluten free sponges and vegan recipes, making the cakes suitable for a wide range of diets and perfect for any occasion. This includes delicious cupcakes, cakes and brownies.

It’s all thanks to handmade cake specialists Lola’s Cupcakes, now at The Mall Luton in the form of a highly anticipated refrigerated cake collection locker. It can be found in Bute Square by the car park pay station.

An assortment of mouth watering cupcakes can now be ordered online and collected from a special lock in The Mall Luton

Customers can collect their order from the locker by keying in a unique collection code.

Mall marketing manager Lavinia Douglass said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lola’s Cupcakes, in the form of their cupcake locker.

"Customers can place their order and choose from a huge range of delicious sweet treats online and collect here at The Mall the very next day, allowing for flexibility in their delivery.”

Lola’s Cupcakes managing director Asher Budwig added: “We previously had a pop-up at the airport which was very successful, and we often have deliveries in the Luton area.

Lola's cupcake locker in The Mall Luton which will dispense your pre-ordered sweet treats when you key in a unique collection code