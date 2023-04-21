News you can trust since 1891
London Marathon runner from Luton hoping to break Guinness World Records by completing the run dressed as a brain

Isaac will raise money for the mental health charity, Mind

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

A runner born in Luton will don a brain costume as he attempts to break Guinness World Records by running the London Marathon for charity.

Isaac Kenyon hopes to smash two records for the fastest person to run the marathon dressed as a brain and dressed a three-dimensional body part . The runner, who now lives in St Albans, will raise money for Mind in Mid Herts and hopes that his run will increase public understanding of mental health and reduce the stigma

His brain costume was made by Simon Pay of Heath Mount School and will be a challenge to run the 26.2 miles in.

Isaac in his costumeIsaac in his costume
Isaac in his costume
Isaac said: "The brain costume is designed to represent how a quarter of the population are living with a mental health crisis and feel trapped in their own minds.”

He added: "Running in this costume will be difficult as not only is it extra weight to carry it will be hot to run in, making it quite an uncomfortable mentally and physically challenging London Marathon attempt.”

His costume will be a representation of the difficulties people face daily amid the cost of living crisis. Isaac explained: ”The solution is for everyone to understand the mental health problem and start to address it, but the reality is that there aren’t nearly enough resources being allocated to this issue for us to fully understand it.”

People can donate to Isaac’s fundraising page, which can bee found here.

