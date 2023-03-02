Long-awaited mental health unit for young people opens at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

A long-awaited inpatient unit for young people suffering a mental health crisis is now open on the Luton and Dunstable Hospital site, a meeting heard.

The first two patients have been admitted, Luton Borough Council’s scrutiny children’s services review group was told.

Councillors received a report on specialist child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) provided by the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT).

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

Consultant clinical psychologist and psychological therapies lead for Luton and South Bedfordshire CAMHS Dr Marc van Roosmalen said: “We’re following the national model and working towards an integrated mental health offer.

“What iThrive provides is an opportunity to speak a common language with all our partners, including third sector and other groups offering emotional wellbeing and mental health support.

“It’s a language based on an early intervention and prevention approach, which can be commonly used with schools and other front line providers.

“Co-production runs through all our services up to the in-patient provision. That’s a key principle of ELFT. We’ve school liaison and mental health support teams working in all 60 schools.

“There’s a primary care access service with a linked clinician in every GP practice in the town, and a family partnership link. And we’re also looking to recruit a clinician to the multi-agency youth partnership service.

“Our multi-disciplinary offer is the emotional and behavioural team, and an adolescent mental health team working with more severe challenges countywide.

“The looked after children team has become countywide to include Luton,” he explained. “So we’re in the process of developing a much closer and more comprehensive partnership with the council’s children’s services.

“That’s good news and something we’ve been looking to do for a while. There’s also an intensive home treatment team to prevent the need for young people to go into the inpatient unit.

“We’ve a single point of entry from where we can decide where the best pathway will be for our families. We think we’re accessible.”

General manager Luton CAMHS Linda Hurst said: “We’ve opened the inpatient unit for adolescents at the back of the hospital.

“It’s long overdue and is an eight bedded unit currently. We’ve admitted two patients to that already. Our key performance indicator is for children to be seen within 11 weeks.

“Our young people are triaged within five days of the referral being received. A child can be seen the same day if the risk is so great. We pride ourselves on an early response.”

Liberal Democrat Wigmore councillor Diane Moles said: “The 11 weeks concerns me because sometimes children are in a dreadful state before the parents can understand what’s going on. Put 11 weeks on that and it can become suicidal. Is the system improving?”

Ms Hurst replied: “That’s the maximum time to wait. The majority of our children are seen within four weeks. Some work goes on behind the scenes.”

