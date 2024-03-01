Loo of the Year and Period Dignity award for Dunstable Town Council
If you’re ever in danger of being caught short, make sure it’s somewhere near the town centre.
Because Dunstable Town Council has just earned a Roll of Honour in the Loo of the Year awards – and won a Period Dignity Award for the first time.
It’s retained its platinum award for Ashton Square toilets and has also secured a position in the esteemed Roll of Honour, thus maintaining its status in the premier league for Local Authority Public Toilets.
The Roll of Honour, in particular, validates its unwavering commitment to providing the community with clean, accessible, and well-maintained public facilities.
In addition, the Council is keenly aware of the importance of providing free access to menstrual hygiene products. There is also an Aunt Flow free sanitary dispenser in Grove Corner Youth and Community Centre.
Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones expressed her pride in the achievements and said: "We are delighted to receive this recognition which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our town centre manager, town rangers and entire team.
"We are particularly proud of the period dignity award, as it reflects our dedication to supporting our community."
> The Loo of the Year Awards have been rewarding the very best of washrooms throughout the UK since 1987. Recognising the need for ‘away from home’ washrooms to be of the highest standard in terms of accessibility, hygiene, repair and facilities, the Loo of the Year Award is now the established benchmark of washroom provision and compliance with national standards.