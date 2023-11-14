Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two pubs in Luton and Dunstable have once again been commended for their toilets.

The White House in Bridge Street received a platinum rating, and the Gary Cooper in Court Drive received a platinum plus rating. Both pubs also won acclaim for their facilities in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

The Loo of the Year Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilets.

Toilets at The White House, Luton, and sinks at The Gary Cooper, Dunstable.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK – toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.