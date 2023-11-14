Loo of the Year Awards: Luton and Dunstable pubs get platinum rating
and live on Freeview channel 276
The White House in Bridge Street received a platinum rating, and the Gary Cooper in Court Drive received a platinum plus rating. Both pubs also won acclaim for their facilities in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Loo of the Year Awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilets.
Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK – toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The White House is managed by Gemma Goodge, and The Gary Cooper is managed by Emily Applegate. They said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at our pubs ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”