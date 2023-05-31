Look out for hares and tortoises in Luton as Keech Hospice Care unveils new animal trail characters

Hare and tortoise sculptures for Keech Hospice Care's Short Tail Trail 2024

Look out for hares and tortoises in Luton as Keech Hospice Care’s Wild in Art trail returns for 2024.

The last trail in 2021, which featured 60 brightly-coloured elephants, raised over £230k for the much-loved local charity.

The new 2024 sculptures were unveiled at a launch at Luton Hoo this month. And the theme for the trail entitled ‘The Short Tail Trail’ was revealed to be hares and tortoises!

Next year’s 10-week trail is set to be even bigger than last time, with 60 hares and 30 tortoises being placed around Luton’s key landmarks, streets and open spaces for members of the community to spot. Not only does the trail provide free family fun, but it also raises thousands of pounds for a very worthy cause.

Although The Short Tail Trail won’t be open until next year, local businesses are being asked now, in preparation for the event, to pledge their support by sponsoring a large hare sculpture. The sponsor’s branding will be clearly visible on the plinth, showcasing their businesses to thousands. Those who have already confirmed their support include Luton Rising, Treacle Factory, The Mall Luton, Luton Bid and University of Bedfordshire.

The smaller hare sculptures will be painted by local schoolchildren.

Keech Hospice Care CEO, Liz Searle said: “I can’t wait to see these magnificent sculptures standing among Luton’s iconic attractions and streets, bringing colour and energy to the town once more. But the event can only happen if local businesses get involved. The town’s businesses were so generous in 2021 when we held our Big Trunk Trail, and we’re hoping to see such enthusiasm again this time round.”

Project Presenting Partner, Love Luton, is offering tremendous support for the event. Linsey Sweet from Love Luton said: “Love Luton is all about bringing the community together and showing Luton at its best, and that’s precisely what The Short Tail Trail will do.”

At the end of the trail event, the 60 hare sculptures will be sold at auction. All proceeds will go to Keech Hospice Care.