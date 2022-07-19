Lorry fire closes two lanes of M1 at Luton

Two lanes have been closed after a lorry fire

National Highways East has reported lanes one and two of the M1 are closed on the northbound M1 between junction 10 and Junction 11 at around 4pm today.

"Fire crews have extinguished the fire and recovery is on scene. There are 6 miles of congestion on approach causing 40 min delays above normal travel time,” they said.

BCH road traffic crews also tweeted they were supporting motorists stuck on traffic queues. They said: Team D South are currently delivering water to motorists who are suffering the effects of the hot weather whilst they're stuck in unexpected delays on the motorway

“Please ensure you have enough water for your journey ahead just in case you are delayed.”