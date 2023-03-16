Do you recognise any of these?

For pet owners, losing your furry friend is a nightmare scenario. That’s why we are highlighting the dogs which have been found across the county in a bid to reunite them with their families.

According to Lost Dogs UK, there are currently seven dogs which have been found in Bedfordshire who are waiting for their owners to collect them.

If you think any of these dogs is yours, call Central Bedfordshire Council on this number to pick up your dog: 03444 828 300. You will need to prove you are the owner and pay fees and charges.

SDK Environmental LTD is contracted by local authorities to collect and safeguard stray dogs.

1 . Dunstable Spaniel This male Spaniel-cross was picked up from Dunstable, LU5, at 8.44pm on March 15. He was found with a collar on. His reference number is CBC SDK102431. Photo: SDK Environmental Photo Sales

2 . Luton Chihuahua This female Chihuahua was found in Luton, LU3, on March 13 at around 12pm. She is described as red long-haired small and elderly dog. She was found with no collar, ID or microchip. Her reference number is CBC 1303231008 ESD. Photo: SDK Environmental Photo Sales

3 . Dunstable German Shepherd This female German Shepherd was collected from Dunstable, LU6, at 2.30pm on March 12. She did not have a collar, ID or microchip. Her reference number is CBC 1203231248. Photo: SDK Environmental Photo Sales

4 . Potton Cockapoo This brown female Cockapoo was found in Potton, SG19, on March 10 at 2.45pm. The dog was described as being very matted. Her reference number is CBC 1003231300 ESD. Photo: SDK Environmental Photo Sales