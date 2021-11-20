Lottery boost for Luton's TOKKO Youth Space

The charity has been awarded almost £500,000 from the National Lottery

TOKKO Youth Space in Luton has had a big win on the lottery.

The non-profit organisation supporting vulnerable youth, is to receive £480,356 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will enable the charity to support a diverse range of young people through their bespoke support projects and positive activities which raise aspirations and enhance the mental health and well-being of young people.

TOKKO supports young people (13-19, up to 24 with additional needs) offering bespoke youth support projects such as counselling, mentoring, domestic abuse support, an LGBTQ+ support group, and a disability support project, among others.

It has proven successful at making a difference in the lives of the local vulnerable young people, and receiving these funds will greatly help grant some flexibility to help it recover from the impact of Covid-19 and continue its crucial work in the community.

Hazel Mellon, TOKKO Business Manager, said: “The knock-on effect of Covid has intensified the problems surrounding young people’s mental health and over the last 12 months we have seen referrals for our bespoke support projects double.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this funding will enable the charity to be able to continue supporting some of the most vulnerable young people in our community and provide stability for the charity moving forward in what has been an immensely challenging climate, ensuring that young people have somewhere and someone to turn to when they need it most.”

Helen Bushell, Senior Head of Regional Funding for London, South East & East at The National Lottery Community Fund: “We are delighted to award this funding to TOKKO, which will make a huge difference to the lives of young people in Luton through the provision of bespoke support projects and activities, counselling, and mentoring services.”