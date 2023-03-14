The winners of this year’s winter edition of Love Island were revealed last night (Monday, March 13) – and two Bedfordshire women made it to the final two couples.

Lana Jenkins, a makeup artist from Luton, came in second place with her boyfriend Ron Hall, despite being favourites to win in the early stages of the series. The pair were beated by Bedford social worker Sanam Harrinanan and partner Kai Fagan, who bagged the £50,000 prize and walked away as the winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For two months, viewers have watched Lana and Ron’s relationship develop after entering the South African villa back in January.

Ron and Lana