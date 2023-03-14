News you can trust since 1891
Love Island final: Luton’s Lana Jenkins placed second while Bedford woman wins

The islanders entered the South African villa in January

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT

The winners of this year’s winter edition of Love Island were revealed last night (Monday, March 13) – and two Bedfordshire women made it to the final two couples.

Lana Jenkins, a makeup artist from Luton, came in second place with her boyfriend Ron Hall, despite being favourites to win in the early stages of the series. The pair were beated by Bedford social worker Sanam Harrinanan and partner Kai Fagan, who bagged the £50,000 prize and walked away as the winners.

For two months, viewers have watched Lana and Ron’s relationship develop after entering the South African villa back in January.

Ron and Lana
Ron and Lana
Ron and Lana
Bedford’s Sanam joined Love Island after the boys visited the Casa Amore villa. She coupled up with PE teacher Kai, from Manchester and the pair were crowned the winners. They had a 77 per cent probability of winning according to Online Betting Guide.

